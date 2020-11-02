UNCERTAINTY remains around whether exams will go ahead in Wales next year.
Today, Monday, is the first day back to school for primary school and some secondary school pupils after half term, with older secondary pupils spending the last week of the fire-break lockdown learning at home.
At a press conference today in which he outlined plans for after the firebreak ends next week, first minister Mark Drakeford said an announcement will be made next week.
This year's exams were cancelled, with students given results based on predicted grades and previous achievement.
Mr Drakeford said he had received a reports from Qualifications Wales providing suggestions of how to deal with exams in 2021, as well as an interim report from the Open University, which looked back at how exams were handled this year and advice for going forward.
He said eduction minister Kirsty Williams would look over the reports before a decision is made.
He said: “We were not going to make an announcement until the schools went back so that the education minister can discuss the reports with head teachers.
“She will make a statement to the Senedd on Tuesday, November 10, to be able to give as much time as possible to prepare for the system of examinations, assessment or awarding of grades we can put in place.”
