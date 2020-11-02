UNDER new Wales-wide restrictions to come into force after the firebreak lockdown ends next week, it is possible for up to 15 people to meet indoors and up to 30 outdoors for an ‘organised activity’.
This is one of the new restrictions which will be put in place on Monday, November 9, and will allow for more people to meet up outside of their household.
Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, first minister Mark Drakeford explained 'organised activities' include something organised by a governing body or someone who can be held accountable for making sure that all coronavirus rules and restrictions are followed, including social distancing, hand washing or sanitising and other government-set regulations.
This would mean things like art classes, exercise classes, book clubs and knit and natter clubs will be able to resume.
The first minister said: “We agreed this because, during the four months from now until the end of February, we know it will be harder for people to meet outdoors and will need more indoor opportunities, but will need to be organised and arranged under control of a person or organisation that takes all the regulations into consideration.”