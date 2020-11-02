THE team behind The National Lottery have confirmed the rules are set to change later this month - meaning people could have a better change of winning some cash.

We've put together everything you need to know about the changes.

When will the new rules begin?

The change in rules will come into force from Saturday, November 7, 2020.

What rules are changing - and what does it mean for players?

The changes mean bigger prizes will be handed out when there is a Rolldown.

A Rolldown happens when the jackpot has rolled over so many times that the prize has to be won.

The change will mean that anyone who matches just two numbers during a Rolldown draw will get £5 and a Lucky Dip to play again for free.

Anyone matching numbers should see their prize increased.

Those using the app to play will need to upgrade on Friday, November 5, so you can continue to play and check results.

Marking the change, there will be a £20million must-be won superdraw on Saturday.

An enhancement has been made so that in the event of no one matching all six main numbers in a Lotto Must Be Won Draw:

The jackpot will be used to pay all Match 2 prize winners in that draw a £5 cash prize in addition to their usual Lotto Lucky Dip.

The remaining jackpot will be shared across all other cash prize tiers in line with the Lotto Game Procedures.

This will mean that ALL PRIZE TIERS from Match 2 to Match 5 plus the Bonus Ball can expect to receive a boost to their prize.

What have the operators of The National Lottery said?

A spokesman from Camelot said: "As the operator of The National Lottery, our job at Camelot is to grow sales in a socially-responsible way to ensure that we deliver as much money as possible for Good Causes.

"To help us do that, we regularly review our products to ensure that we’re continuing to offer a balanced and appealing range of distinct games that offers something for everyone.

"The Lotto Rolldown feature has proven popular with our players since it was added in November 2018, with millions of players benefiting from boosted prizes in these Rolldowns.

"But we’re always looking at ways to make our games even better, and one thing that Match 2 winners were regularly telling us was that they wanted a share of the jackpot too.

"So, from Saturday, November 7, when we have a Rolldown, everyone could scoop a share. As well as their free Lucky Dip, Match 2 winners will win £5.

"This update to Lotto will mean that, on average, 1.1 million*players matching two main numbers in a Lotto Rolldown will also experience the excitement of a boosted prize and share of the jackpot."