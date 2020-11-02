HOLD on to your cork hats – ITV has confirmed the start date for this year's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!
This year's outing will see the contestants swap the Australian jungle for a Welsh castle, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
And the new series will begin just days after Wales leaves its 'firebreak' lockdown.
ITV confirmed today, Monday, that the new series will begin on Sunday, November 15 at 9pm.
Filming for this year's contest takes place at Gwrych Castle, a Grade I listed country house near Abergele in North Wales.
Regular presenters Ant and Dec have already started to get into the spirit, filming several light-hearted promo videos ahead of the new series, in which they contemplate swapping New South Wales for just plain Wales.
Despite the new location, the show will retain its familiar and much-loved format.
The line-up for this year's show has been kept secret, but viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.