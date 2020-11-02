THE date that gyms and leisure centres in Wales - currently closed due to the firebreak lockdown - can re-open has been revealed.

Speaking during a press conference this afternoon, first minister Mark Drakeford said gyms, leisure centres - as well as other non-essential retailers - will be able to re-open once the firebreak ends on Monday, November 9.

But he was unable to give any clear plans for those in the hospitality sector.

Speaking in Cardiff, Mark Drakeford outlined some of the regulations which will come into force after the end of the current firebreak lockdown.

"I don't want to see those places closed," he said. "I want to see them reopened in Wales, but the prime minister's decision over the weekend does inevitably create a different context.

"If pubs are closed along the border in England, then there is bound to be a risk that people will try to break the law, because the law in England will say that they should not travel into Wales - because pubs here will be open and serving alcohol.

"I don't want our police forces to be diverted into having to police the border because we have a situation that we haven't anticipated and haven't had a chance to think through. Had that not happened, I would simply be announcing today that everything would re-open on the same terms as they would have operated on October 22.

"But the context has changed, it's important we speak to the sector and get a set of arrangements that work for them and prevent unintended consequences from causing us difficulties beyond that sector and beyond. I want to get those decisions as quickly as possible, but more than getting them quickly, I want to get them right."

And when asked specifically about what restrictions would apply to gyms and leisure centres, Mr Drakeford said: "They will be able to open on the same terms that they previously traded on November 9."