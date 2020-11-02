PEOPLE will be able to visit others who are struggling with their mental health during the coronavirus pandemic once Wales' firebreak lockdown ends next week, it has been confirmed.
First minister Mark Drakeford outlined the new regulations, which include being able to form a bubble with one other household and create an ‘extended household’ – much like the one at the end of the first national lockdown.
Asked whether people who were unpaid carers and living with or in a bubble with the person they’re caring for would be able to receive visits from someone outside the bubble to help with their mental health, the first minister said this would qualify as a "reasonable excuse" to visit another person.
However, he highlighted no visit is without risk while the pandemic is ongoing.
“We will want to continue to allow that to happen beyond November 9," he said. "But I must stress that every visit we make, every contact we have brings risks with it and nobody should do that lightly.
“When people are making a visit because of a mental health reason, that will be a good reason in Wales.”