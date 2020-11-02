When I came into the Assembly in 2016, I wanted to make it work for the people of Wales. All my adult life I campaigned for Britain to leave the EU, partly because I believe that decisions should be taken closer to those who they effect.

What I have observed since is that, like the European Union, the Assembly/Senedd seeks to state build, and thereby undermine our United Kingdom. I now believe that, if we are to remain British, and save Wales from separatism, we must abolish the Welsh Assembly. We will be opposed by careerist ‘devocrats’ sucking public funds away from struggling front line services

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Welsh Government’s response to the virus has always been to try and be slightly different to England’s, often just for the sake of it.

This confuses people, but it also acts to fracture the United Kingdom, risking Wales sleepwalking into independence. Never has this been more obvious than when the First Minister in effect closed the border between England and Wales, as he tried to appease the rabid Welsh separatist movement. Many of them would happily see Wales poorer, so long as it was less influenced by England and English people.

Devolved administrators always want more powers. They want to be powerful, they want to have parity with Westminster. But we can see that our health service and education system have suffered under devolution.

The taxpayer certainly does not benefit from an extra layer of politicians and civil servants just for Wales, nor the vast number of publicly funded bodies, packed to the rafters with people who want more and more devolution. And why wouldn’t they? Their jobs depend on it. Their media speaking slots depend on it. Their influence depends on it. It falls to us to bring their gravy-train to an end.

I fear that, if unionists do not make their voices heard at the next Assembly elections, we will just see more and more devolution, pulling Wales further and further out of the United Kingdom.

Tell the Cardiff Bay establishment that we do not want to pay higher income tax just because we live in Wales, we do not want the devolution of justice, we do not want 50 per cent more Assembly (or now ‘Welsh Parliament’ or ‘Senedd’) Members, we do not want children and foreign nationals voting in elections.

Instead, we want one NHS, one education system, one tax system and one United Kingdom.