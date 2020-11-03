VOLUNTEERS are progressing plans to reopen a Monmouthshire church after seven years of closure.

St Teilo’s Church at Llanarth, near Raglan, was closed in 2013 after architectural surveys revealed expensive repairs were needed.

The Grade II-listed building was put up for sale last year by the Church in Wales (CiW) – but the Village Alive Trust, a local building preservation charity, was given a grant from the Architectural Heritage Fund to produce a feasibility study to find alternatives to the sale.

Since March residents and those who have loved ones buried in the church grounds have been consulted on new ideas.

Village Alive Trust member Chris Fleming-Jones

Proposals for the church would see a £750,000 project undertaken to provide a new roof, eco heating, kitchen and toilet facilities, and a welcoming inner spaces suited to a variety of uses, including occasional church services, bell ringing tuition, meetings, a café or community shop, exhibitions or intimate concerts.

Trust chairman Pat Griffiths said: “The enthusiasm in the community for the church to be used again as a community hub for events, church services and small enterprises to make it viable is heartening.

“Despite Covid restrictions scuppering a planned public meeting to discuss the favoured option arising from the feasibility study, work has been carrying on through email, phone calls and internet meetings, to progress proposals.

Village Alive Trust chairman Pat Griffiths (left) with members and secretary Rev Dr Jean Prosser (right wearing scarf) and vice president Edward Holland (far right) at a recent conservation project

“The Church in Wales is supporting the Trust initiative and is allowing time to progress grant bids in 2021.”

Currently major funding routes are closed to such projects but the Trust is looking for grant aid to tackle nature conservation work in the churchyard – home to one of the 'ancient yews of Great Britain' as well as other native species of trees and plants.

To find out more or to support the Llanarth church project visit www.villagealivetrust.org.uk, ring 01873 821418, or email pjgriff100@aol.com.