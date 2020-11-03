A ROUND-UP of recent cases from Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

OAKLEY SCOTT NUNES, 18, of Dewstow Street, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted having a folding pocket knife in public.

He was made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Nunes must also pay a £128 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

ELLIE LOUISE DIANA JONES, 22, of Albert Avenue, Maindee, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.

She was made the subject of an alcohol treatment requirement for six months and 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Jones must also pay £313 in compensation, victim surcharge and costs.

JESSIE WOOD, 24, of York Place, Newport, was banned from driving for 24 months after she pleaded guilty to being nearly three times the drink-drive limit.

She was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, victim surcharge and costs

JORDAN MARK WILLIAMS, 26, of Aberline Court, Newport, was jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted public disorder.

He must also pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

MARK ANTONY BATES, 29, of Malpas Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

He was also to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANNY HUGHES, 33, of Commercial Street, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted public disorder.

He was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs and a £22 surcharge.

CURTIS REES LEWIS, 23, of Oliphant Circle, Newport, was ordered to pay £197 in a fine, victim surcharge and costs after he admitted possession of cannabis.

DAVID PARRISH, 24, of Pottery Terrace, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He was also ordered to pay £375 in a fine, victim surcharge and costs.

NICHOLAS SIMON LYNN, 45, of East Usk Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £332 in a fine, victim surcharge and costs after he pleaded guilty to using an electric bicycle without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDREW TOLLEY, 45, of Western Valley Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 28 months after he admitted driving whilst disqualified.

He was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

ALAN LESLEY WATKINS, 32, of Risca Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £169 in a fine, victim surcharge and costs after he pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamine.

LUTHER RYAN, 30, of Albert Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £184 in fines and a surcharge after he admitted handling stolen goods, possession of diazepam and possession of Xanax.