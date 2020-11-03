MORE than 1,400 privately-owned homes have been lying empty for more than six months in Caerphilly county borough, with some vacant for more than 10 years.

Caerphilly council says tackling the issue is “a key priority”, but the council’s Plaid Cymru group says more financial support is needed.

A Freedom of Information request has revealed that, at the end of March this year, 1,441 homes in the county borough had been vacant for more than six months.

The figures also showed 126 homes had been empty for more than five years and 70 for more than 10 years, while just 36 houses were brought back into use last year.

Cllr Colin Mann, leader of the council’s Plaid Cymru group, said: “We still have more than 1,400 properties that have been empty for more than six months at the time when several thousand people are desperate for homes. This cannot be acceptable.

“More clearly needs to be done to bring back many of these homes into beneficial use.”

Cllr Mann said empty homes have “a negative impact on neighbours and neighbourhoods”, and often cause a nuisance to neighbouring properties.

“I know of instances of damp affecting neighbouring properties,” he added.

“These properties are also often affected by vermin.

“If the council is not able to take effective action to drastically reduce this number they should co-operate with other agencies, such as housing associations.”

Cllr Lisa Phipps, the council’s cabinet member for housing and property, said many homes are left empty while improvements and repairs are carried out, or in connection with a sale.

“Addressing the issue of empty homes is a key priority within the council’s private sector renewal policy and is reflected in the financial products we offer,” she said.

The council said it offers grants and loans to help owners of empty properties.

The cabinet has also approved the creation of a dedicated team, and funding for fixed-term staffing costs of £275,000, to address the issue of empty homes.

“In the last two financial years we have also purchased and refurbished 13 empty former council properties for return to use as social rental homes and are currently progressing with the purchase of a further six properties,” Cllr Phipps said.

The council’s Labour group has also called on Plaid Cymru and Independent councillors to resist campaigning against new-build council homes and support action taken to reduce vacant properties.