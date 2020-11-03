This selection of pictures from our camera club celebrates this time of year when the leaves go from green to vibrant reds and oranges and fall from the trees. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 3,800 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Celebrating autumn with our camera club
Skip to next photo
1/1
Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment