WALES manager Ryan Giggs has been released on bail after being arrested on Sunday.
Mr Giggs was arrested on Sunday night on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance.
"A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.
“A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault.”
He was arrested and released on bail pending enquiries.
A representative for the former winger said: “Mr Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him.
“He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations.”
READ MORE:
- Martin Lewis explains why you should never leave the heating on low all day
- Knifeman stabbed victim in his stomach during fight at Gwent castle
- Top Gwent chef caught dealing cocaine after routine police vehicle check
Wales have cancelled a press conference scheduled for Tuesday following an “alleged incident” involving Mr Giggs.
Wales were due to announce their squad on Tuesday for the upcoming friendly against the USA, and Nations League fixtures with the Republic of Ireland and Finland.
But the Football Association of Wales (FAW) has confirmed it has been made aware of an issue surrounding 46-year-old boss Mr Giggs.
“The FAW is aware of an alleged incident involving the men’s national team manager Ryan Giggs,” an FAW spokesman told the PA news agency.
“The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time.”
Wales are due to host the USA in a friendly on Thursday, November 12, before facing two home Nations League matches – against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.