WITH Wales half way through a two-week lockdown, community spirit across the nation is shining once again.

One week into the national firebreak lockdown, volunteers and community groups across Gwent are helping their local areas.

Welsh Government deputy minister and chief whip, Jane Hutt praised their work, both recently and during the previous national lockdown.

She said: “Throughout the first lockdown earlier this year, volunteers, community groups and third sector organisations worked incredibly hard to support the most vulnerable among us.

“It is fantastic to hear about the numerous inventive, creative ways that communities have found for supporting each other.

"Shared effort can create beautiful outcomes, and volunteering can have a huge and beneficial impact on both volunteers, and on those who are being supported.

"Thank you to all the amazing helpers who are and have been working in your communities, right across Wales. Please carry on doing whatever you can in your local area – it all makes a difference.”

One such group making a difference is the Magor and Undy Scrubbers.

The group was set up during the first lockdown by Sara Wall, from Magor.

More than 100 volunteers, aged from six to 92, took part in the operation.

Jobs ranged from collecting and sorting materials, to cutting out patterns, to sewing on buttons, to making calls to determine the numbers needed, and last but not least drivers to deliver the completed scrubs.

Scrubs and equipment were donated to (among others) hospitals, hospices, prisons, GP surgeries, occupational health therapists, young people’s residential homes and care homes.

The group created more than 500 sets of scrubs, 1200 laundry bags, and 800 ear protectors.

Ms Wall said: “The community spirit earlier this year was amazing. When we started out, our intentions were entirely and purely to help put #scrubsonbacks.

"But as things went forwards it became clear that we were doing not just that but more besides: we were supporting ourselves and each other with a sense of purpose and community.

“I made real friends. For some of our sewing volunteers, the delivery person waving through the window was the only contact all day.

"Volunteering not only has a very real benefit for our community, but is also important to our own health and happiness. It gives us not just a sense of control, but a sense of being a part of the reality of it all.

“The local volunteers moved mountains, gave hope and help where it was lacking, and showed our heroes on the front line that their community was behind them.

"In a time of darkness and fear, community spirit shone out in a beacon of love. Thank you to all our helpers – you are and were amazing.

“If anyone feels frustrated and in need of useful work to do, there is a wealth of good voluntary work that you can do, online and offline.

"Local volunteering groups keep track of jobs that need doing; you can join in the efforts to keep in contact with the isolated and vulnerable, and there are volunteering craft efforts online.

"There’s lots more that can be done, just reach out with an open mind and heart.”

Jane Hutt added: “Please continue to support your communities through volunteering, in whatever way suits you best. Just remember to stay safe, stay local, and follow Welsh Government’s Coronavirus guidelines.

"Thank you all for your generosity of spirit and kindness. Together, we will keep Wales safe.”