INTERNATIONAL superstar Beyoncé will take to the cover of Vogue this month - with a look inspired by Wales.

The pop-superstar wears part of Alexander McQueen's autumn collection, which is inspired by colour and designs picked up from a research trip to St Fagans.

And her dress takes inspiration from Welsh lovespoons

The singer's look was overseen by creative director Sarah Burton who drew comparisons between the pop legend and the Welsh symbol.

She told Vogue: "The heart is a universal symbol of both strength and love.

"Beyoncé is an icon who inspires both of those things in people of all ages around the world.

"We were inspired by its incredible artistic poetic heritage and its folklore and craft,” she added, speaking about the McQueen team's research trip to St Fagans.

"This jacket symbolises the juxtaposition of female power and sensitivity, with sleeves hand-draped in the studio to form exploded hearts.

"The body is strictly tailored and the shoulders are sculptured, echoing the lovespoons that we found in Welsh houses – traditional tokens of endearment exchanged by lovers ahead of marriage."

The interview for Vogue will be in shops on Friday, November 6.

In the interview Beyoncé talks about how she has been changed by the 2020 pandemic and has taken the time to focus on 'joy' as well as reflecting on how hectic her life has been up until now.

“I had no idea how symbolic the colour red was, with its symbolism of power, protection and healing, which all feel so essential for the times we live in today,” the creative director added.