A POLICE hunt is on after a Monmouth man failed to appear in court.
Gwent Police are appealing for information to find 28-year-old Gareth Worth from the Monmouth area.
He failed to appear at Newport Magistrates Court last month, after being charged with theft, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Gwent Police said: "He is described as being of a slim build, about 5’8” tall, with short dark brown hair."
They believe that he may be in the Coleford area where he has contacts.
If you can help call Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2000306952.
Alternatively, you can directly message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.