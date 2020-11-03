THERE are more coronavirus patients currently in hospital in Wales than at any time since April, the chief executive of NHS Wales warned.

Speaking at a Welsh Government press briefing this afternoon, Dr Andrew Goodall revealed there had been an 18 per cent increase in coronavirus hospitalisations since last week.

The 1,275 coronavirus patients in hospital is the highest total "since late April", he said, with the virus responsible for one in six hospital admissions.

Dr Goodall said: "I was concerned about this rising trend, and I continue to be.

"We expect demand to continue to increase.

"It will take time to see the full impact of the national firebreak."

READ MORE:

NHS Wales' normal critical care bed capacity of 152 is full, with 163 critical care patients across the country.

Just over a third of those critical care cases are due to coronavirus, with 57 coronavirus patients in critical care.

It is part of a trend of growing pressure on the NHS in Wales, with more planned and routine care being offered than during the first wave of the pandemic.

Dr Goodall said: "Over the last month we have seen a noticeable impact on NHS capacity and services.

"We have four levels of escalation in the NHS to reflect pressure in the system, and 11 hospitals in Wales are currently reporting level three or four.

"The NHS continues to balance normal, winter and emergency pressures with the demands of looking after people seriously ill with coronavirus symptoms."

None of that care could be provided without the hard work of NHS staff, and Dr Goodall made a point of thanking them for their efforts throughout the pandemic.

He added: "I am very grateful to all our health and care staff and the work they are doing in the most challenging circumstances.

"I would like to pass on my personal thanks to them all."