THE boss of Wales' NHS has apologised to patients who have been unable to attend hospital appointments, or have seen appointments cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr Andrew Goodall made the apology during his press conference this lunchtime in which he outlined the current impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the NHS.
Dr Goodall said: “I apologise to patients who have been unable to access services but hope they will understand the extraordinary circumstances.”
Back in March, all non-emergency procedures were cancelled, which has led to an increase in the waiting list now that services have begun to resume again.
During his briefing, Dr Goodall said primary care services are back to normal levels, as are cancer referral services. He also said that the flu vaccination programme has had a successful start and more than 300,000 people have been treated for dentistry problems since March, with 22,000 in the past week seeing a dentist in person and 6,000 being given online advice.
But he acknowledged that not all services have returned to their usual levels, and asked for the public's understanding, saying the NHS in Wales is attempting to increase the number of non-coronavirus related activities they can carry out each week.
Dr Goodall also said a long-term plan would need to be developed to clear waiting lists.