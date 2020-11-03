TWO more people in Gwent have died of coronavirus - out of four across Wales - as confirmed by Public Health Wales. 

The latest deaths bring the total in Gwent since the pandemic began to 328.

Wales-wide, the total number of number of coronavirus-related deaths, now stands at 1,891.

The newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Gwent are as follows: Caerphilly, 76; Blaenau Gwent, 62, Newport, 57; Torfaen, 24; Monmouthshire, 12.

They are among 1,119 new cases to have been confirmed across Wales today.

The latest cases in other areas of Wales are as follows:

Cardiff - 129

Vale of Glamorgan - 42

Bridgend - 63

Merthyr Tydfil - 52

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 200

Swansea - 103