THE NHS in Wales risks becoming overwhelmed if hospital admission numbers continue at their current rate, the head of the Welsh health service has warned.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, chief executive of NHS Wales Dr Andrew Goodall warned that it was "inevitable" the number of people in hospital with coronavirus would surpass April's high within the next week.

However, this in itself would not represent the NHS being overwhelmed he said.

Dr Goodall said: "I think it is inevitable that over the next week we will see our figures reach April levels.

"I do not think that represents the NHS being overwhelmed, but it is a visual milestone to demonstrate the significant impact we will see.

"The next two to three weeks are very important to us.

"We are hoping that we will see some evidence of stabilisation, but if the numbers continue as they are the NHS in Wales would get to a point where it is overwhelmed."

The need for a reduction in the number of hospitalisations is one of the reasons Dr Goodall backed the Welsh Government's decision to introduce a firebreak.

He said that "something very different" needed to be done.

He added: "One of our concerns is we are having to respond to modelling that still says that if we are unable to break the chain of transmission there could well be a very significant increase in both hospital admissions and deaths through the winter.

"The actions taken by the Welsh Government with the national firebreak are in line with needing to do something very different."