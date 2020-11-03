THE head of Wales' NHS has said he is concerned about the rate of coronavirus infections.
Speaking in a press conference this afternoon, chief executive of NHS Wales Dr Andrew Goodall said that, as of yesterday, Monday, November 2, there were 258.5 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people in Wales. But, he added, two areas of the country have a rate above 500, and eight are above 200 but below 500 – three of which are in Gwent.
Merthyr Tydfil currently has the highest incidence rate at 689.6 cases per 100,000 population, with Rhondda Cynon Taf being the second highest at 506.5 cases per 100,000 population.
The eight areas of Wales that have an incidence rate of above 200 but below 500 are: Blaenau Gwent – 496.7, Swansea – 381, Neath Port Talbot – 357.3, Caerphilly – 339.1, Cardiff – 309.9, Wrexham – 289.8, Bridgend – 276.8 and Torfaen – 260.7.
Dr Goodall also stated that the current R number was between 1.1 and 1.2 in Wales, which he hopes will be lowered over the next couple of weeks once the firebreak period has been analysed.
He asked for the public to recognise and adapt the way they interact with each other as this is vital to lowering the incidence and R numbers. He said: “People may be getting frustrated that some of our core messages remain the same, but they make a difference. Social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing masks in enclosed public spaces make a significant impact.”