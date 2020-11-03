THERE is support in place for NHS and social care staff who are struggling in the pandemic according to NHS Wales chief executive Dr Andrew Goodall.

Speaking in a press conference this afternoon, Dr Goodall thanked Wales' health and care staff for their work in the pandemic - and said help is available to those who need it.

“I am very grateful to all health and care staff for their commitment and everything they are doing," he said. "They have had little or no respite in recent months but have continued to provide their services.

“There is staff support in place. The NHS in Wales is so much busier than it was this time last year which affects the capacity and workforce available. It is still the same workforce that needs to respond to pressures.”

Dr Goodall added he wants to make sure that any arrangements that are put in place to help NHS staff are state-wide, but local decisions can be made based on emergencies.

MORE NEWS:

Despite the pandemic, which has seen some NHS staff forced to take time off, Dr Goodall said that sickness and absence rates are lower than this time last year. However, he also said that there has been an increase in staff who are off isolating due to coronavirus symptoms or because of the track and trace system.

He clarified 0.7 per cent of Wales' NHS workforce are off due to coronavirus-related symptoms.