A CORONAVIRUS vaccine would be a "game changer" for Wales - but shouldn't be seen as a complete solution to the pandemic, said a top doctor.

Dr Andrew Goodall, chief executive of NHS Wales, said it was important to "balance the need to bring forward vaccines as they become available alongside being realistic."

He was speaking at a Welsh Government press briefing this afternoon, and said there were positive signs that vaccines may be "available shortly".

But he stressed that a vaccine becoming available would not be the end of the pandemic.

Dr Goodall said: "There are some examples of vaccines that we expect to be available shortly.

"We need to make sure we have plans in place that mean, should the moment come, we can roll it out pretty quickly.

READ MORE:

"There will be an order of priority for how we target that vaccines, and as you would expect it would start with the most vulnerable, and we would try to make sure we can support our health and care staff.

"I am afraid that whenever it starts from, it is going to take us some months to get through even the first cycle."

Dr Goodall also agreed with first minister Mark Drakeford, who said that a vaccine should not be seen as the full solution.

He added: "We cannot just assume the vaccine cures everything.

"There will always be issues of effectiveness in a vaccination programme, but our hope is that there will bee sufficient effectiveness to break the chain of transmission across Wales.

"I personally feel we should have hope about this, the available of effective vaccinations would be a game changer for us, but it will not be a full solution."