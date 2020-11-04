AN 18-year-old cocaine dealer who posed for pictures of himself surrounded by the bundles of cash he was making from drug trafficking is behind bars.

Cocky Adam O’Reilly boasted to friends about the thousands of pounds he was profiting from in a lucrative business that also saw him supplying ecstasy and ketamine.

Eugene Egan, prosecuting, said police recovered more than £6,000 when they raided the defendant’s home as well as £3,700 of cocaine and £3,000 worth of ketamine.

Adam O’Reilly bragging about the ‘easy money’ he was making

A judge said O’Reilly, of Caerphilly, was “high up” in the drug supply chain.

MORE NEWS

Mr Egan told Cardiff Crown Court how mobile phone evidence revealed the defendant was offering cocaine to customers at £1,300 per ounce.

He was also looking to buy the class A drug in £5,000 batches.

There were Facebook messages detailing ecstasy deals and texts relating to the trafficking of ketamine.

A wad of cash

Mr Egan added: “There were photographs of him with large amounts of cash and Snapchat videos offering drugs for sale.”

O’Reilly, of Coed Y Pica, Abertridwr, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class A and B drugs and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

The offences were committed between June 1 and August 29.

Drugs and cash seized by Gwent Police

The defendant had previous convictions for affray, aggravated vehicle taking and assault on an emergency worker, the court was told.

Paul Hewitt, representing O’Reilly, said: “His best mitigation is his guilty pleas. The photos on the phone were rather stupid. It was bravado to show how much money he’s got.

Adam O'Reilly after his arrest

“He has only just turned 18. He is a young 18-year-old boy from the valleys who doesn’t appreciate what he has done.

“He was showing off to his friends as a child would do.”

Mr Hewitt added: “The defendant was on a carpentry course when the lockdown came and he was confined to barracks.

O’Reilly in a ‘Loadsamoney’ pose

“He was at a loss as to what to do and embarked on this drug dealing escapade.

“The defendant realises how silly he has been. These are the best years of his life which he is going to waste away.”

Recorder Greg Bull QC told O’Reilly: “The raid on your home revealed you had a substantial amount of cash and a substantial amount of class A drugs valued at many thousands of pounds.

The teenager was dealing cocaine, ecstasy and ketamine

“People who deal in class A drugs deal in death. You were high up in the chain of supply.”

O’Reilly was sent to a young offender institution for three years.

He will also face Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings.

Outside the court, PC Iwan Adams, officer in the case, said: “We welcome today’s sentence which I hope sends a message that we will not tolerate the supply of drugs in our communities.

“Officers seized a substantial amount of class A drugs and thousands in cash during a warrant at the defendant’s home.

“These drugs would otherwise have made it onto the streets of Gwent causing misery in our communities.

“Tackling the supply of drugs is a priority for Gwent Police and we are committed to protecting those at risk in our communities, bringing offenders to justice and making Gwent a hostile environment for those seeking to do harm.

“This result would not have been possible without the continued support of local residents. “Those living in our communities give us vital information about illegal drug activity in their area and we would encourage people to continue to report any such concerns so we can take action.

“I would urge anyone with any information to call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”