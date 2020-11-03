CONTENTIOUS plans to build a block of retirement apartments in a Monmouthshire village will not go ahead after councillors rejected the planning application.

The plans included an active living centre with 18 apartments to accommodate people aged over 60 off Merthyr Road in Llanfoist, along with facilities such as a courtyard, swimming pool and gym.

Despite 55 objections, council planners had recommended approval, but concerns were raised over the development’s potential detrimental impact on the appearance of the site and the likelihood that it would impede on the privacy of neighbours.

MORE NEWS:

This is the second time the planning committee has voted to refuse the application. When the committee goes against an officer’s recommendation the planning application is deferred and brought back to the next committee meeting for a final decision.

Despite the councillors’ decision to reject the plans, the applicant will have an opportunity to appeal the decision or to resubmit another application.

Speaking in the meeting, local ward member Cllr Giles Howard, said: “The scale of it is enormous that’s the main reason for refusal.”

In the previous meeting, Cllr Howard had referred to the proposed development as “trying to hide an elephant behind a napkin” and described it as “inappropriate”.

However, Cllr Roger Harris, disagreed with this view.

He said: “I was one of the two members of the planning committee to disagree with the fact that we should turn down this proposal last time.

“To my mind, the arguments put forward by the planners are perfectly valid and I see no reason, as I did last time, that we should not have agreed this scheme.”