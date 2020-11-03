WITH festive season ahead, electricity company Western Power Distribution is offering grants of up to £1,500 to help vulnerable people affected by coronavirus.
The organisation is inviting charities, community groups and local authorities to apply for funding through its ‘In This Together – Community Matters Fund’. Handouts can be used for support initiatives such as food and clothing parcels and hot meals, as well as gifts to vulnerable children, adults and elderly over the winter.
Chief executive Phil Swift said: “We all know that the festive period is going to be different this year but, for some, the effects of the pandemic will hit particularly hard and make this time incredibly difficult. I’m delighted we’re able to extend our commitment and play our role in supporting our communities through this challenging time.
“Our grants have already delivered a welcome boost to a wide range of organisations from large city hospitals to smaller community groups. As winter approaches, we are recognising initiatives that work hard to spread a little festive cheer and practical support amongst those that need it most.
“By the end of 2020, WPD will have contributed £1 million to many immensely worthy causes, and I can say – hand on heart – that every penny will have been money well spent.”
Among organisations which have already received funding are the Rhymney Valley Foodbank.
For more information visit www.westernpower.co.uk
The deadline for applications is Sunday, November 15.