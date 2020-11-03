A NEWPORT MP has accused Boris Johnson of "letting down Welsh workers" over the furlough scheme.

The scheme will be revived for four weeks as part of the England-only lockdown.

But when the Welsh Government asked the Treasury to extend the scheme to Wales last month, ahead of the two-week 'fire break' lockdown, the UK Government refused.

This week, Newport East MP Jessica Morden pressed prime minister Boris Johnson on the decision.

Speaking in Parliament, she said: "May I echo the frustration expressed by other members representing Welsh constituencies that the prime minister acted on furlough only when setting out England-wide action? As he has not explicitly said this, will he confirm that furlough support will be backdated in Wales? What funding will come to Wales as a result of the business grant support announced on Saturday?"

In response, Mr Johnson said the government would "continue to support all parts of the UK, as we have throughout this crisis".

Later, Ms Morden said: "Workers in Newport East and across Wales need urgent clarity from the Government on whether furlough will be backdated to the start of the fire break lockdown, and on what support businesses here will receive from the recently announced Business Grant support.

"It was disappointing that the prime minister wouldn't answer my question on this. Wales has been little more than an afterthought for the UK government yet again, and the prime minister is letting down Welsh workers."