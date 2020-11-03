As we progress through the second week of our Wales-wide ‘firebreak’ lockdown, I wanted to thank you all for your continued efforts to protect our community from coronavirus and, by doing so, you are helping to protect our NHS.

The First Minister has outlined what we can expect to happen when the firebreak ends on Monday November 9 and it’s important that we all continue to work together to comply with the restrictions and limit the spread of coronavirus.

November 9 certainly does not signal a return to normality for any of us. Instead, we need to think of it as a new opportunity to enjoy greater freedoms, but it is critical that we do not become complacent.

The First Minister has made it clear that we should not be asking ourselves what can we do - instead we need to consider what should we do?

In terms of council services, we are working hard to reinstate all the services affected by the recent restrictions and we are aiming to get them up and running again shortly after the fire break ends. Further details will be available at www.caerphilly.gov.uk

I also know how tough the current situation is on our business community.

A new grant scheme opened last week for local firms impacted by the ongoing coronavirus restrictions. We have been inundated with applications and staff are working seven days a week to process as many forms as possible. We are committed to supporting the local business community and we are making these payments as quickly as we can.