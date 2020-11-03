POLICE have appealed for information following the theft of motorcycles and quad bikes from a field.
Five motorcycles, a quad bike and a child's buggy were all stolen some time over the weekend.
Gwent Police's Rural Crime Team said the vehicles were taken from a steel container in a field in the Catbrook area of Monmouthshire.
The theft happened between 9am on Saturday, October 31 and 11.30am on Monday, November 2.
Gwent Police said eight items were stolen. They are:
- Four off-road motorbikes – a KTM 85cc, a KTM 65cc, a KTM 50cc, and a Kawasaki 60cc.
- A Gasgas 200cc motorbike in red and black, with the registration WO08 LLU.
- A Suzuki Lt50 quad bike in yellow.
- A child's 2013 Polaris 170cc buggy.
- An Ifor Williams trailer.
Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 2000399134.
Alternatively, send a direct message to Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.