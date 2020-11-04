A FORMER soldier who suffered devastating injuries in Afghanistan will embark on a special run this Remembrance Sunday, to raise money for an armed forces charity.

Anthony Lock was a corporal in the Royal Welsh regiment, serving in war zones in Kosovo and Iraq.

In 2009, while on operations in Afghanistan, he suffered serious injuries – and was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) – after being twice caught up in blasts from improvised explosive devices.

Since leaving the army, Mr Lock has dedicated himself to raising awareness about PTSD and other mental health issues among members of the armed forces.

Last year, he also published a book on the subject and his experiences in the army.

This weekend, he was due to march past the cenotaph with his comrades. But while Covid-19 has forced the cancellation of that Remembrance Sunday event, the pandemic has not stopped Mr Lock’s tireless campaigning.

On Sunday, he will run 138 miles – the equivalent distance from Newport to the Cenotaph in London – to raise funds for The Not Forgotten, a British Armed Forces charity which supports serving and ex-servicemen and women.

Supported by his partner and his 15-year-old daughter, Mr Lock is averaging around 10.6 miles each day on a treadmill at his Newport home, despite suffering from spinal damage, arthritis and an acute pain condition.

Mr Lock initially hoped to raise £138.00 with his challenge, representing a pound for every mile between Newport and the Cenotaph, but his fundraising efforts have exceeded his expectations and currently stand at over an incredible £2,000.

He aims to complete the challenge on November 8, before paying his respects to his fallen heroes and his friends.

Brigadier James Stopford, chief executive of The Not Forgotten charity, said: "We are delighted that Anthony is part of The Not Forgotten family and has taken on this challenge to support his fellow veterans.

"His spirit and determination in the face of adversity is admirable and we wish him the very best of luck with his challenge.”

To donate to Mr Lock's fundraising campaign, visit www.gf.me/u/y5rdaz

If you are a serving or ex-member of the Armed Forces or you know of someone that could benefit from the help of The Not Forgotten, you can contact the charity by calling 0207 730 2400.