AN ANNUAL commemoration of the lives lost in the 1839 Newport Rising has had to be dramatically scaled back this year - and will mostly take place online.

As a result of the pandemic, the Newport Rising Festival’s annual march following in the footsteps of the Chartists - who marched on Newport 181 years ago today - cannot take place.

Instead, the Newport Rising group is planning a sponsored walk, but details are yet to be finalised.

A service usually held at St Woolos Cathedral has also been called off this year, due to the pandemic - so Newport Rising has moved commemorations online, and a new short film marking the occasion is premiering this evening.

St Woolos Cathedral where the commemoration is usually held (Picture: Camera Club member Phil Watkins)

The video, which will be available on the Argus website as well as Newport Rising's social media channels, features messages from a range of figures, including Archdeacon of Newport The Ven. Jonathan Williams, Mayor of Newport Tom Suller, city MPs Jessica Morden and Ruth Jones, MSs Jayne Bryant and John Griffiths, and vice-chairwoman of Our Chartist Heritage Elin Jones.

Project development officer with Our Chartist Heritage David Daniel, said: “Every year many people gather in the graveyard at St Woolos Cathedral to give eulogies and short speeches to remember the sacrifices made by the 22 that died fighting for democracy on November 4, 1839.

“This year, due to coronavirus restrictions and safety concerns, a gathering of that type isn’t possible and so organisers Our Chartist Heritage decided to make the event virtual, inviting those that would have spoken to submit their thoughts via video, which was then edited into a combined video.

“Although the event is very different this year, we hope that the message will perhaps reach more people in this way.”

Our Chartist Heritage's Project Development Officer, David Daniel

The video was created by filmmaker Jack Henry of Wide Island Films, with sound design and music by Gareth Young, plus an additional score composed by Kelvin Reddicliffe.

The Newport Rising of 1839 saw nearly 10,000 Chartists - a group campaigning for an overhaul of democracy, including the universal right to vote - march on Newport, demanding the release of comrades who were believed to be imprisoned in the Westgate Hotel.

Tensions rose, and troops stationed at the hotel opened fire, killing 22 demonstrators.

The three leaders of the march - John Frost, Zephaniah Williams, and William Jones - were convicted of high treason and were given death sentences, although these were later commuted to transportation for life.

On Friday, November 6, Our Chartist Heritage will hold a free virtual screening and discussion of Ava DuVernay’s documentary 13th, which looks at the United States Constitution and the abolishment of slavery in relation to modern day disenfranchisement and mass incarceration.

For more information or to register visit newportrising.co.uk