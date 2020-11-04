A MEMORIAL garden remembering those who have lost their lives to coronavirus is set to be created in Newport - and you could design it.

The Westerleigh Group, which runs cemeteries and crematoriums across the UK, is creating a series of memorial gardens around the country.

One of these is set to be created in Langstone Vale.

Each will feature a floral arrangement representing a rainbow, with a design etched onto a polished black granite obelisk at the centre of the garden.

And the company has launched a competition for designs, with the winner to have their name etched into a plaque alongside the memorial.

Designs must be no bigger than A4 in size and simple enough that it can be etched onto the obelisks by Westerleigh’s skilled stonemasons.

CEO of the Westerleigh group Roger Mclaughlan

Chief executive of the Westerleigh Group, Roger Mclaughlan, said: “People could incorporate local landmarks, or something else representative of their region and community into their designs.

“We want to provide permanent, tranquil places for people to visit to remember loved ones who died during the pandemic and to remember and reflect on those who have sacrificed so much to help others who were sick, isolated or vulnerable.

“We’ve been very interested to see some of the creative designs people have already submitted to us. There has been a good mix of birds, plants, and clever use of different shapes.

"But there’s still plenty of time for other people to submit their ideas.”

In Wales, memorial gardens are also planned in Llanelli and Aberystwyth, whole many others are planned across the UK.

Work is expected to start on the stone memorials later this year, with garden landscaping taking place in early Spring 2021.

Entries can be e-mailed to designcomp@westerleighgroup.co.uk

Alternatively people can post their designs to:

Design Competition, Westerleigh Group, Chapel View, Westerleigh Road, Westerleigh, Bristol BS37 8QP

Entrants should include their name, address and a telephone number.

This competition closes on Sunday, November 15.