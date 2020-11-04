THE RSPCA has condemned a man who tortured and mutilated a hedgehog and revealed it is “one of the worst examples of animal cruelty they have ever seen”.

Richard Coyle, 54, of Beech Avenue, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was jailed by a judge at Newport Magistrates’ Court for the barbaric attack.

The creature was burned and butchered by the defendant and still alive when police officers found it after they were alerted to the creature’s horrific suffering.

The animal was subjected to its unimaginable ordeal inside the homeless Coyle’s tent in woodland off Highfields Way in Blackwood in August 2019.

The hedgehog was put to sleep after it was taken to Valley Veterinary Hospital in Gwaelod Y Garth, Cardiff.

Outside the court, Inspector Simon Evans, from the RSPCA, said: “When police attended the location they stated there was an overpowering stench of burning flesh/hair that came from the tent.

“They first thought the hedgehog – which was found in the tent with horrific injuries – was dead, but upon closer inspection the hedgehog was alive and was taken to a vet but was promptly put to sleep on welfare grounds to end his suffering.

“It is just beyond belief that someone could do this to a defenceless creature and cause so much suffering.

“To think that this hedgehog was alive through this ordeal is just horrifying.

“This case is certainly one of the worst examples of animal cruelty I’ve ever seen.”

Earlier, Aled Watkins, prosecuting, told the court: “The facts are gruesome and they are troubling.

“We say this defendant has mutilated and tortured a live hedgehog. It is a serious and troubling case.”

Coyle denied causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and mutilating a wild mammal with intent to inflict unnecessary suffering.

Represented by Stephen Jones, he said: “I wouldn’t hurt an animal – I’m an animal lover. My family would disown me for this. I’m no sicko.”

Coyle claimed he didn’t know the hedgehog was in his tent and that a “mystery person” must have thrown it in there.

Judge Martin Brown found the defendant guilty after a trial and told him: “The depths to which a person can sink to is something which I find deeply disturbing.”

He jailed him for six months, the maximum sentence he could impose, and banned him from keeping animals for 10 years.