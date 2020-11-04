Today we feature a rainbow of colours from our camera club members. The idea came from the wonderful picture of a rainbow over the Prince of Wales Bridge. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 3,800 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
We can paint a rainbow - from our camera club pictures
Skip to next photo
1/1
Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment