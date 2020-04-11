Coronavirus latest as two new deaths reported in Gwent
- TWO more people in Gwent have died of coronavirus - out of four across Wales - as confirmed by Public Health Wales.
- The latest deaths bring the total in Gwent since the pandemic began to 328.
- Wales-wide, the total number of number of coronavirus-related deaths, now stands at 1,891.
- The newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Gwent are as follows: Caerphilly, 76; Blaenau Gwent, 62, Newport, 57; Torfaen, 24; Monmouthshire, 12.
