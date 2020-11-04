NEIGHBOURS in both Torfaen and Monmouthshire were celebrating after netting £1,000 each in the People's Postcode Lottery daily draws over the weekend.
Nine people from Hillcrest in New Inn secured the prize on Saturday, as NP4 0NQ was chosen as one of the winning postcodes.
And on Sunday, NP25 4DP was selected as a winning postcode, meaning four Dingestow neighbours scooped the cash prize.
READ MORE:
- Community spirit shines across Gwent during firebreak lockdown in Wales.
- Plans progressing to reopen Monmouthshire church after seven years of closure.
- Welsh Government only heard about English lockdown from newspaper reports.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners.
He said: “Congratulations to all the winners this Saturday, brilliant news. I hope you enjoy spending the cash”
"A big congratulations to our winners in Dingestow," he added after Sunday's draw. "What a great way to kick off the month.
"I’m sure they’ll enjoy spending the cash and treat themselves to something special."
A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.
The weekend's draws was promoted on behalf of WWF-UK, a world-leading conservation organisation which has received more than £18.4 million in funding thanks to players.
WWF-UK works to reverse the effects of climate change, plastics, the illegal wildlife trade and habitat loss to bring about a brighter future for our planet.
Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.
For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, or on how to apply for funding, visit postcodelottery.co.uk or People's Postcode Lottery on Facebook and Twitter.