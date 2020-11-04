ON November 4, 1839, 10,000 Chartists marched on Newport to demand the release of prisoners.

The historic event - which became known as the Newport Rising - ended in a bloody battle in which 22 of the protesters were killed.

Last year, 180 years later to the day, a torchlit march retraced the steps of the Chartists, making its way from Belle Vue Park to Westgate Square via St Woolos Cathedral and Stow Hill.

For the last two years, hundreds have gathered to follow in the Chartists’ footsteps - following a walking trail featuring pavement roundels which were selected in a public vote backed by charity Our Chartist Heritage (OCH) and funded through Heritage Lottery Fund.

Unfortunately, this year, due to restrictions in place to stop the spread of coronavirus, a commemoration of this scale can’t take place. But that doesn’t mean it will go unmarked.

