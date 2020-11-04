A PLAN for a new set of bungalows for people aged over-55 in a Monmouthshire village have been given the green light, despite the scheme going against the council’s Local Development Plan.
The development, which will see 24 homes built on a site next to the recently-opened Foxhunters Care Community in Llanfoist, was recommended for refusal by council planners because the site has been allocated for employment land in the Local Development Plan (LDP).
However, councillors approved the development plans after hearing there is a “critical need” for accommodation to serve the over 55s in the county.
MORE NEWS:
- Look who’s just been in court from Newport
- Knifeman stabbed victim in Caerphilly Castle fight
- Chef at Chepstow hotel Charlie Edmunds dealt drugs
Because the application went against the officers’ recommendation, it was deferred for a final decision, which saw councillors once again voting for approval.
The local ward member, Cllr Giles Howard, said that the photos of the site show “why a residential use might be more appropriate than an industrial one.”
Planning officer, Craig O’Connor, had said in a previous meeting that the development would not create enough jobs to be considered as an employment use for the site.
The site will be run by Foxhunter Estates, a sister company of Dormy Care Communities, which operates the nearby Foxhunters Care Community care home.
The 24 homes will benefit from 24-hour emergency support an access to a range of leisure facilities already provided at the care home. This includes a café, bar, hair salon and treatment rooms.