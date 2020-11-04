VOLUNTEERS across Caldicot have banded together to help the town’s foodbank continue to serve its most vulnerable residents in the run-up to Christmas.

Special Christmas packages put together by Caldicot Foodbank with the support of external volunteers will be aimed at helping the most deprived children in Caldicot and Magor.

The scheme, called ‘Show love to a child this Christmas’, will provide items such as seasonal food, decorations, crackers, toys and books.

It has been a particularly difficult year for the foodbank, which is contending with several obstacles including insufficient space at its new warehouse, and self-isolating volunteers.

The recent announcement of the pending closure of the town’s Waitrose - a significant supporter of the service - has also added to woes.

“The numbers we’ve been helping this year has been steadily rising," said new boss Danielle Cadden.

“We’re determined to provide as much as we can to help those children most at risk.

READ MORE:

“We’ve found that the lockdown earlier this year saw many families not coping with their relationships. As a result, several, including young children, ended up in hostels or being rehoused.

"Social problems like debt, substance and alcohol abuse, and physical and mental health issues has also led to a need for parcels.

“More recently local primary schools have reported an increasing demand for free school meals. One head teacher told us that the number of children getting free school meals has doubled since March, and now represents a third of all children at the school."

Members at Caldicot Male Voice Choir have stepped in to resolve the difficulty of a shortage of space.

As the choir cannot meet to sing right now, the Choir Hall in Mill Lane is now being offered to enable the Christmas parcel scheme to progress.

Chairman of the choir John Nicholson said: “Whist we can’t use our own hall I’m pleased that our town’s foodbank are able to make use of our space. Their dedication and hard work in helping this area’s most vulnerable children is a real credit to the town."

The Ladybird Craft Café at Newport Road and the Magor Coffee House at Magor Square are also now acting as collection points for the scheme, in addition to local ASDA and Co-op stores.

If you would like to know more visit Caldicot Foodbank’s Facebook page, ring 0779 125 8723, or e-mail caldicotfoodbank@yahoo.co.uk.

The parcel campaign starts immediately and ends on Wednesday December 16.