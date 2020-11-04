2020 has been a unique year in almost every way, to say the least, and Christmas is likely to be no exception. Not only will our travel plans be different, but our regular gift-spending budget also may not be as high as usual. That doesn’t mean your gifts have to be any less fabulous, though! There are a ton of amazing products you can pick up right now for as low as £30—or less.

Whether you’re a sentimental gifter with a penchant for the personal—Reviewed has you covered with a slew of options, all of which are sure to make your wallet happy, too.

1. For the nostalgia-lover: Create-Your-Own Reel Viewer

Best gifts under $30: Create-your-own reel viewer Credit: Etsy

Those seeking an original gift that will stand out from the pack need look no further than this customizable reel viewer. Not only does this retro pick harken back to the days of yore, but shoppers can request a customised viewing disc with their own handpicked photos.

Get the Personalised Viewmaster at Etsy for £20.21

2. For the wine connoisseur: Secura Electric Wine Opener

Best gifts under £30: Secura electric wine opener Credit: Amazon

A gift is only as great as the use they’ll get out of it, and one pick you can be sure will be in heavy rotation is this cordless electric wine opener from Secura. This kitchen gadget, which boasts impressive 11,000-plus reviews, comes with a foil cutter to easily get rid of bottle seals and claims to open up to 30 bottles on a single charge.

Get the Secura Electric Wine Openerat Amazon for £29.99

3. For the tea guru: Fred & Friends Manatea Tea Infuser

Best gifts under £30: Fred and Friends Manatea tea infuser Credit: Reviewed

You’ll instantly brighten someone’s day with the gift of this darling Manatea tea infuser. We dubbed this pick the best on the market for its adorable and “wonderfully functional” design. It held on tightly in the mug, even when sipping at a 90-degree angle, and was plenty easy to clean, with small enough holes that don’t allow tea leaves to escape. It's made of a dishwasher- and microwave-safe silicone material and has a collective thumbs-up it's earned from more than 1,600 Amazon shoppers.

Get the Fred & Friends Manatea Tea Infuser at Amazon for £14.95

4. For your bearded mate: Philips 11-in-1 All-In-One Trimmer

Best gifts under £30: Philips 11-in-one All-In-One Trimmer Credit: Amazon

Not all beard trimmers are created equal, and the last thing you want to do is skimp on a shoddy model that will result in nicks and cuts. Luckily, this affordable Philips option has blades that are plenty sharp and won’t catch, even on more coarse hair. It comes with a plethora of clipper attachments and boasts a 80-minute battery life to boot.

Get the Philips 11-in-1 All-In-One Trimmer at Amazon for £29.99

5. For the book aficionado: Kindle Unlimited Subscription

Best gifts under £30: Kindle Unlimited subscription Credit: Reviewed

Make sure your favourite reader is never without some great material with Kindle Unlimited. With this gift, they’ll get access to more than—get this—one million book titles, thousands of audiobooks and a slew of magazines for £7.99 per month.

Get Kindle Unlimited for £7.99 per month

6. For the one with the green thumb: Hoya Heart Plant

Best gifts under £30: The Hoya plant Credit: Etsy

Liven up your loved one’s life with a little greenery in the form of this heart-shaped Hoya plant from Etsy. Pet-friendly and low-maintenance (it only needs to be watered every three to four weeks), this tropical, succulent vine is one that just about anyone can take care of, provided there’s a bit of sunlight—or even indirect sunlight—to be found.

Get the Hoya Heart Plant at Etsy for £12.99

7. For the one who’s always on their feet: Revlon Pediprep Foot Spa

Best gifts under £30: Revlon Pediprep Foot Spa

Whether your giftee is a nurse, a waitress or someone else who’s constantly on their feet, it’s safe to say their feet could probably use a little TLC. Enter: The Revlon Pediprep Foot Spa. With almost 2,000 ratings on Amazon, it’s a safe bet if you’re looking for the perfect pampering gift.

Get the Revlon Pediprep Foot Spa from Amazon for £23.99

8. For the adventurer: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Best gifts under £30: LifeStraw water filter Credit: Amazon

If your giftee has a thirst for adventure, help them quench it—safely—with this personal water filtration gadget. With claims to remove 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria and 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites and filter up to 0.2 microns, this little tool is super handy to have when on a hike or a camping adventure. Reviewed readers and Amazon shoppers alike go bananas for this thing any time that it’s on sale, and thanks to you, your favourite explorer will get to see firsthand what all the fuss is about.

Get the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter at Amazon for £25.19

9. For the film buff: 100 Movies Scratch-Off Poster

Best gifts under £30: 100-movie scratch-off poster Credit: Amazon

They’ll never have to argue about which movie to watch on a Saturday night (or let’s face it—any night) again thanks to this clever movie poster gift. Arriving on a wood-free glossy paper, this poster is riddled with movie classics from the likes of Steven Spielberg (Jaws, The Goonies), Wes Anderson (The Grand Budapest Hotel) and Stanley Kubrick (A Clockwork Orange, The Shining). It also spans tons of genres—all your gift recipient will have to do is scratch off a square to make a selection. See a partial list of included titles and directors here.

Get the 100 Movies Scratch-Off Poster at Amazon for £12.99

10. For the eco-enthusiast: Anpro Collapsible Reusable Straw Keychain

Best gifts under £30: Anpro Collapsible Reusable Straw Credit: Amazon

If your giftee is mindful of mother nature, they will adore this collapsable drinking straw keychain. It attaches to your recipient's keychain, so they'll always have it at-the-ready, and it even comes with a cleaning brush to make sure it stays fresh. Best of all? Your giftee won’t be needlessly tossing plastic away for a sip ever again.

Get Anpro Collapsible Reusable Straws at Amazon for £5.99

11. For the apple of your eye: Song Lyric Art

Best gifts under £30: Song lyric print Credit: Etsy

If you really want to tug at their heartstrings this year, check out this personalized song lyric digital print. Customizable with a title, name, anniversary date, a song title and words, this best-selling creation will instantly bring him or her back to the special moments you’ve shared together while listening to a favorite tune.

Get the Song Lyric Art at Etsy from £14.99

12. For the budding artisté: Crayola Inspiration Art Case

Best gifts under £30: Crayola Inspiration art case Credit: Amazon

Help them unleash their creative side with this all-encompassing Inspiration art kit from Crayola. Packed to the gills with 64 crayons, 20 colored pencils, 40 washable marker and 15 sheets of paper, this handled case comes complete with everything they’ll need to color and draw to their heart’s content. You'll also be giving yourself the gift of time, as it's sure to provide kids ages 5 and up with hours of uninterrupted fun.

Get the Crayola Inspiration Art Case for £23.89

13. For the binge-watcher: Collapsible Popcorn Maker

Best gifts under £30: Collapsible popcorn maker Credit: Amazon

With colder months looming ahead and plenty of new binge-worthy shows on the horizon to fill the hours, this high-performance popcorn maker will be just what the doctor ordered. Its wide, flat bottom, prevented kernels from piling up on top of each other for even cooking. As an added bonus, it collapses down for use as a serving bowl and has small handles that will help you avoid burning your mitts.

Get the Collapsible Popcorn Maker at Amazon for £10.54

14. For the one who’s always stressed: Zhu-Zhu Lavender Body Wrap

Best gifts under £30: Zhu-Zhu Lavender Body Wrap Credit: Amazon

If 2020 has taken its toll on a loved one, you can help them unwind with this handy wrap, which can be heated in the microwave or chilled in the freezer to comfort, soothe pain and ease stress. It's scented with calming lavender to help your giftee slip into a deep state of relaxation.

Get the Zhu-Zhu Lavender Body Wrap at Amazon for £9.99

15. For the glam girl: Alaska Bear Natural Silk Pillowcase

Best gifts under £30: Alaska Bear natural silk pillowcase Credit: Reviewed

We’ve all heard that sleeping on a silk pillowcase can work wonders for hair and your skin, and while it may not do exactly what it claims, depending on your giftee's skin and hair type, it will feel extra nice against the face and reduce bacteria, regardless. “The main benefit to sleeping on a silk pillowcase is less bacteria and particles trapped in the fabric that can lead to irritation and acne,” Allison Britt Kimmins, a Philadelphia-based dermatologist with Advanced Dermatology PC, recently told Reviewed. Our favourite? The budget-conscious Alaska Bear natural silk pillowcase, which is sure to be a hit with your favourite glam girl, too.

Get the Alaska Bear Natural Silk Pillowcase at Amazon for £20.99

16. For the homebody: Tenswall Essential Oil Diffuser

Best gifts under £30: Tenswall Essential Oil Diffuser Credit: Amazon

There’s no better way to make your home more inviting than with through scent. Homebodies will adore this top-notch essential oil diffuser, which will fill the air with sweet, energizing or soothing smells, depending on your giftee’s favourite essential oils.

Get the Tenswall Essential Oil Diffuser at Amazon for £12.99

17. For the baking enthusiast: VonShef Cast Iron Skillet Pan Set

Best gifts under £30: VonShef Cast Iron Skillet Pan Set Credit: Amazon

Know a great baker? Gift them one of a chef’s most versatile tools: a solid cast-iron skillet. You can scoop up a set for a steal. With these little guys, your recipient will be able to whip up a seared steak, desserts, and omelettes with ease.

Get the VonShef Cast Iron Skillet Pan Set at Amazon for £29.99

18. For the friend who hates the rain: Smati Clear Birdcage Umbrella

Best gifts under £30: Smati Clear Birdcage Umbrella Credit: Amazon

A reliable umbrella is a must in the UK, and we’ve got one your giftee will certainly appreciate if ever they're caught in a storm: The Smati clear birdcage umbrella. Its unique shape will keep your loved one nice and dry no matter the weather and its slim, clear design means they won’t be running into people on the pavement. They’ll also be shielded from strong gusts of wind, giving them complete, wraparound protection.

Get the Smati Clear Birdcage Umbrella at Amazon for £17.99

