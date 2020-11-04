A MUSIC teacher in Abergavenny has shared how he has managed to diversify his work to enable children to continue to enjoy music during the pandemic.

David Powell, who has more than 30 years of experience working as a music teacher, now runs his own business Upbeat Music and Arts, which went from what he describes as “100 miles per hour to a complete standstill” in March.

“We had to stop until schools returned in September,” he said. “It’s been very difficult and we’re fortunate we managed to keep back reserves to make sure furloughed staff could receive full pay."

During the summer Mr Powell and his small team began thinking of ways to diversify their business to enable them to continue teaching music without going into schools.

“We’ve always gone into schools and done the sessions but we knew – even when we did go back in September – things would look very different.

(Founder David Powell and a member of the Upbeat team)

“We are only able to visit one school a day now, because of the time required to clean surfaces and instruments.

“Even singing isn’t allowed at the moment, so we’ve had to be creative.

“As a team we’ve put together a series of eight videos to help children regain their confidence.

“The format is a series of short musical ‘brain breaks’ designed to raise skill levels of pupils as well as their spirits.”

Mr Powell, who is passionate about how music can bring communities together and organised a weekly Samba band to celebrate 'Clap for Carers' earlier in lockdown, says all of the activities can be done with items in the classroom.

(The community in Govilon, galvanised by Samba)

“By the end of the eight-week course we want all the classes to be playing like our Samba band in Govilon,” he added.

“It’s proving quite popular, we’ve had 50 schools sign up so far.

(Upbeat team members Jason Robinson and Joel Rees (right))

“I spent a lot of the summer putting them together, which was a little daunting as I’d never put a video together before.

“But I think the lockdown has given us all a chance to think about our lives differently and learn new skills.”

With most school Christmas events cancelled this year, Upbeat has also put together virtual Christmas videos. The result is a package called ‘Zooming in for Christmas’.

To find out more about Upbeat Music and Arts call 0844 800 0038 or visit www.upbeatmusicandarts.co.uk.