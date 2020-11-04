FORTY-FOUR new coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed today across Wales.
Minister for Mental Health, Well-being and Welsh Language Eluned Morgan announced the figure - the biggest single day death toll in Wales since cases began to rise again at the end of August – during a Welsh Government coronavirus press conference.
Public Health Wales will publish more details on these deaths, along with the new coronavirus cases across Wales, later today.
Ms Morgan also said that the incidence rate for coronavirus is now above 250 per 100,000 across Wales.
IN OTHER NEWS:
- Coronavirus latest as two new deaths reported in Gwent
- Welsh Government pledge £3million to support mental health during coronavirus
- How Gwent musicians have diversified business to keep children creative in lockdown
She added that some areas have reached a rate of higher than 500 per 100,000 and that the number of coronavirus patients remains unchanged at 1,275.
These 44 deaths will take the Public Health Wales figure of coronavirus related deaths, throughout the pandemic, from 1,895 to 1,939.
Later today Public Health Wales will announce the latest coronavirus statistics, including these 44 deaths and more information on where they have occurred.
Public Health Wales will also release data on how many new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Wales, including in which local authorities.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment