EMERGENCY services have closed a Caerphilly road while they deal with an incident.

Police are dealing with an incident on the A467 Crosskeys by the Full Moon Roundabout.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, and find alternative routes.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Emergency Services are currently dealing with an incident on A467 Crosskeys by the Full Moon Roundabout.

 

"The road is closed from The Full Moon Roundabout to the turning into Crosskeys (B4591).

"Please find a safe alternative route for your journey.

"Thank you for your cooperation."