MORE than a quarter of schools in Monmouthshire have recorded a positive coronavirus case in the first half of the school term.

Between September 2 and October 23, nine schools in Monmouthshire were affected by a positive coronavirus case.

This includes three of the county’s five secondary schools and six primary schools.

In total there have been 28 positive cases between the nine schools, with 22 cases among pupils and six among staff.

In addition to the 28 term-time cases, there have been a further 11 cases among students in the half-term holidays.

However, these cases have fallen within the current self-isolation period and will therefore not have an impact on when students and staff return to school.

King Henry VIII School in Abergavenny is the school most affected by coronavirus cases in the county, with six pupils and four members of staff contracting the virus in the first half of term. This was followed by a further four cases in the holidays.

This week primary schools have reopened, while secondary schools have opened up for children in Year 7 and 8.

Students in Years 9-13 will have blended learning from home until November 9 – when the Welsh fire-breaker lockdown ends.

In an open letter to parents the chief officer for children and young people, Will McLean, said: “I am sure we all agree that keeping our schools open is hugely important for our children and young people in supporting both their emotional wellbeing, mental health and their educational progress.

“All of our schools have all performed fantastically under very difficult conditions this term to keep their environments safe for children and staff.

“I want to take this opportunity to extend my thanks to you as parents / carers for supporting your schools and their necessary processes they have introduced.

“Pleasingly, our collective efforts have resulted in a very low number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across our schools.”

Schools with coronavirus cases

Primary schools: Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni; Shirenewton Primary School; Goytre Fawr Primary School; Our Lady and St Michael’s RC School; Raglan Primary School; Rogiet Primary School.

Secondary schools: Chepstow School; King Henry VIII; Monmouth Comprehensive.