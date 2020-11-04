FOUR people have been hospitilised following a crash at the Full Moon roundabout, Crosskeys.

Emergency services were called to the scene after reports of a road traffic collision involving a van and a car.

Police and ambulance crews are at the scene, and the A467 remains closed.

Four people have been hospitalised following the incident.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called on Wednesday 04 November at approximately 12.23pm to reports of a road traffic accident involving a van and a car at the Full Moon roundabout in Crosskeys.

"We responded with three emergency ambulances and our crews received the support of the Wales Air Ambulance.

"One patient was transported by road ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, one patient is being transported by road ambulance to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport and a further two patients will be transported by air and road ambulances to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.”

A spokesman for Gwent Police added: "We received a report of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on the A467, Crosskeys near to the Full Moon roundabout at around 12.30pm today.

"The ambulance service and fire service are also in attendance.

"The road is closed in both directions from the Full Moon roundabout to Cwmcarn roundabout."

A spokesman for the Wales Air Ambulance Charity said: "The Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in Crosskeys on Wednesday afternoon.

"Our Dafen-based crew were mobile at 12.34pm and arrived at the scene at 12.59pm.

"Following treatment from our on-board consultants and critical care practitioner, we escorted two patients via two road ambulances to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

"Our involvement concluded at 15.12pm."