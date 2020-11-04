THE Welsh Government has explained why - following firebreak lockdown - friends can meet at pubs but not in their homes.

Once Wales’ firebreak lockdown ends, up to four people from different households will be able to meet in a ‘regulated setting’ such as a pub, restaurant or café.

Earlier today Wales’ minister for mental health, wellbeing and Welsh language, Eluned Morgan, spoke at a coronavirus briefing and was questioned on why people will be able to meet friends at the pub but not in their own homes.

She explained that this is to ensure people meet in a 'controlled' environment post-firebreak lockdown.

Ms Morgan said: “We wanted to make sure that we allowed people the opportunity to meet in a controlled environment.

“We know that pub landlords have a long history of being able to control their own environments; what we don’t know is how that will happen in people’s homes.

“We’re allowing two families to get together in the home and now effectively we’re allowing people from up to four households to come together in a regulated environment and that’s the fundamental difference.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

Pubs remain closed until the firebreak lockdown ends on Monday November 9.

The Welsh Government have confirmed that, following this lockdown period, people from the same household can meet in a bigger group as long as they’re able to show that they’re from the same household.

Plus, once firebreak lockdown ends, 15 people will be allowed to meet indoors for organised activities, and up to 30 outdoors for organised activities.

These new measures will be national, meaning they will apply throughout the entire of Wales, rather than the local lockdowns which were in place in various council areas prior to the firebreak lockdown.