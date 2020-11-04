A BLAENAVON care home celebrated its 50th birthday this week.

On Monday, Arthur Jenkins Care Home marked half a century since it opened in the town.

Mayor of Blaenavon Cllr Alan Jones and clerk to the council Kevin Warren went to the care home to drop off a card from Blaenavon Town Council to mark the occasion.

In a message to the staff at the care home, Cllr Jones said: “This 50 years congratulations comes with heartfelt gratitude for the unyielding love and care given by each and every one of you to your residents, both past and present.

“The way you have protected our older generation over the years, but especially during this awful pandemic has been exemplary and we feel it is a testament to the dedication, professionalism and work ethics of all at the home.”

Home manager at Arthur Jenkins Care Home, Jane Saunders, said: “If we hadn’t had Covid we would have invited everyone.

“We had a party inside with the residents and had a sing-a-long and a nice buffet. The residents really enjoyed it.

“We just made the most we could out of the situation.

“Phyllis [Roberts] was here for the official opening, and now she is here as a resident, which is nice.

“We’ve had so much support from the community, especially since Covid.”