THERE are delays at the McDonald's roundabout near Pontypool after an accident.
Gwent Police confirmed the incident outside the Harvester on the roundabout on the A472.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
The AA is reporting "severe delays of 18 minutes on A4042" approaching the roundabout from the south.
A Gwent Police spokesman said: "The A472 by the Harvester is blocked due to an RTC.
"Please avoid the area and find an alternative route."
More to follow.