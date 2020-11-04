THE virtual commemoration of the Newport Rising of 1839 is now available to watch.
The Newport Rising of 1839 saw nearly 10,000 Chartists - a group campaigning for an overhaul of democracy, including the universal right to vote - march on Newport, demanding the release of comrades who were believed to be imprisoned in the Westgate Hotel.
Tensions rose, and troops stationed at the hotel opened fire, killing 22 demonstrators.
The three leaders of the march - John Frost, Zephaniah Williams, and William Jones - were convicted of high treason and were given death sentences, although these were later commuted to transportation for life.
Usually an annual commemoration takes place to remember the sacrifice made for our freedom, but due to the pandemic it has gone virtual and you can watch it, from 6pm, here or on Newport Rising's website.
The video features messages from a range of figures, including Archdeacon of Newport The Ven. Jonathan Williams, Mayor of Newport Tom Suller, city MPs Jessica Morden and Ruth Jones, MSs Jayne Bryant and John Griffiths, and vice-chairwoman of Our Chartist Heritage Elin Jones.
The video was created by filmmaker Jack Henry of Wide Island Films, with sound design and music by Gareth Young, plus an additional score composed by Kelvin Reddicliffe.
This is part of Newport Rising festival, which is now in it’s third year and organised by the charity Our Chartist Heritage.
Flowers will be laid on the graves at St Woolos Cathedral at a later date.