A YOUNG family in Newport has been terrorised in three days of attacks on their home.

Single-mum-of-three Bethan Young said her home was targeted three times over the Halloween weekend by people throwing stones at her windows.

On Sunday, a neighbour's CCTV camera caught one attacker in the act –throwing a brick through Ms Young's kitchen window in Aberthaw Drive in the Alway area of the city.

She said she had no idea who was behind the attacks, which have left her and her children – aged 12, 11, and nine – fearing for their safety.

"I'm so panicked and worried," Ms Young said. "My daughter hasn't left my side."

She has now appealed for help to identify the culprits, so that her family can find some closure.

Gwent Police are investigating the incidents, which were reported shortly before 7pm on Friday, shortly after 6pm on Saturday, and shortly after 5pm on Sunday.

Two men were seen in the area following Saturday's attack, police said.

One suspect is described as wearing a grey North Face jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

The other is described as wearing a black North Face jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Alway Inspector Martin Cawley said: “We would urge anyone with any information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area in relation to these reports of criminal damage to get in contact.

“Patrols have and will continue to be conducted in the area and we are working with our partners to tackle anti-social behaviour.

“Anti-social behaviour negatively impacts upon the quality of life for residents, it is not acceptable within our communities, and we will take action against those involved in this type of behaviour."

Anyone with information should call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference 2000395769.

You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, send a direct message to Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.

Inspector Cawley also urged people to behave responsibly over coming days.

“Our officers will be out on patrol in our communities in particular over the Bonfire Night period," he said. "We are asking the public to continue to be considerate, stay safe, act sensibly and be mindful of the national guidance in effect.

“Those who do not follow the guidelines may face enforcement action after we have engaged with, encouraged and educated people beforehand."