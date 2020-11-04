YOUNG people in Torfaen have been asked to have their say on the issues which are most important to them.

Isobelle-Hepsy Jones, 17, Torfaen’s Member of Youth Parliament, and Elliott Ormond, deputy MYP for Torfaen, have appealed for 11 to 18 year olds in the area to make their voices heard as part of the Make Your Mark campaign.

Last year, 1.2 million young people took part in voting for what areas they wanted the Youth Parliament to focus on, and with next year's Welsh Parliament elections allowing 16 and 17 year olds to vote, Miss Jones said it was a great opportunity for young people to engage in political issues for the first time.

“The British Youth Council run the Make Your Mark campaign each year,” said Miss Jones.

“You get a list of issues that you want addressed, and you vote on ones which should be a priority across the UK and in your local area.

“It’s harder this year, as usually we would go out into schools or speak to people out in Cwmbran town centre, but this year there’s only so much we can do with everything being online.

“We are relying on young people to help other each other by having their say.

“I think one of the good things about it is for a lot of people that haven’t voted before, it gets them used to the process of voting, making them aware of political issues [ahead of 16 and 17 year olds being allowed to vote in next year’s Welsh Parliament elections] and what they want to see achieved in the UK and in Wales.

“It’s really important for people to have their voices heard.”

As part of the campaign, young people should select the one UK-wide issue and one local issue listed on the Make Your Mark campaign website that’s most important to them.

The UK-wide issues include increased mental health support, tackling environmental issues, introducing votes for 16 and 17 year olds, tackling racism and discrimination, and addressing issues of child poverty.

Locally, some of the issues include access to training and jobs, homelessness and childhood obesity.

The vote is open until November 31.

The issues which are voted as the most important will be debated by Members of Youth Parliament. They will then campaign to influence the UK Parliament and liaise with their local representatives, ensuring that the views of young people are listened to by decision makers.

You can have your say by voting on ukparliamentweek.org/en/make-your-mark